Shares In TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) -6.65% Down, YTD

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) has a beta value of 0.10 and has seen 3.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.77B, closed the last trade at $11.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.32 on the day or -2.64% during that session. The TAL stock price is -14.33% off its 52-week high price of $13.48 and 56.83% above the 52-week low of $5.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.64 million shares.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Sporting -2.64% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TAL stock price touched $11.79 or saw a rise of 4.22%. Year-to-date, TAL Education Group ADR shares have moved -6.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) have changed -5.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.75.

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TAL Education Group ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 87.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 66.67%, compared to 14.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 150.00% and 200.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 35.80%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $331.17 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $360.95 million for the next quarter concluding in Feb 2024.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group ADR is expected to release its next earnings report on January 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TAL Education Group ADR having a total of N/A institutions that hold shares in the company.