Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp (SCRM) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2024

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SCRM) has a beta value of 0.03 and has seen 3.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $993.28M, closed the recent trade at $10.60 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The SCRM stock price is -8.4% off its 52-week high price of $11.49 and 9.53% above the 52-week low of $9.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 376.60K shares.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SCRM) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SCRM stock price touched $10.60 or saw a rise of 0.09%. Year-to-date, Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp shares have moved -0.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SCRM) have changed 0.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 9680.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp (SCRM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 2.27% over the past 6 months.

SCRM Dividends

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SCRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.04% with a share float percentage of 88.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp having a total of 83 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are First Trust Capital Management L.P. with over 7.02 million shares worth more than $74.35 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, First Trust Capital Management L.P. held 9.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Aristeia Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 6.97 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $73.84 million and represent 9.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 9.31% shares in the company for having 6.98 million shares of worth $73.98 million while later fund manager owns 3.98 million shares of worth $42.15 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 5.30% of company’s outstanding stock.