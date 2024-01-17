Rumble Inc (RUM)’s 15.63% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 3.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.10B, closed the last trade at $3.92 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 15.63% during that session. The RUM stock price is -186.99% off its 52-week high price of $11.25 and 15.05% above the 52-week low of $3.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.23 million shares.

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) trade information

Sporting 15.63% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RUM stock price touched $3.92 or saw a rise of 9.47%. Year-to-date, Rumble Inc shares have moved -12.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) have changed -17.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.56.

Rumble Inc (RUM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rumble Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -52.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -458.33%, compared to 19.60% for the industry.

RUM Dividends

Rumble Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.11% with a share float percentage of 32.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rumble Inc having a total of 154 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. with over 9.33 million shares worth more than $83.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. held 8.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 6.25 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $55.71 million and represent 5.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.94% shares in the company for having 2.18 million shares of worth $19.46 million while later fund manager owns 1.73 million shares of worth $15.39 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.53% of company’s outstanding stock.