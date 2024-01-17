Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) Investors To Make Money Again

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 1.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $502.27M, closed the last trade at $5.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -3.70% during that session. The RVNC stock price is -563.99% off its 52-week high price of $37.98 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $5.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.72 million shares.

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) trade information

Sporting -3.70% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RVNC stock price touched $5.72 or saw a rise of 24.64%. Year-to-date, Revance Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -34.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) have changed -27.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Revance Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -74.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.18%, compared to 15.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 60.40% and 20.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 72.00%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $63.99 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $62.08 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $49.92 million and $49.33 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 28.20% for the current quarter and 25.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 17.48% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.60%.

RVNC Dividends

Revance Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.79% with a share float percentage of 105.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Revance Therapeutics Inc having a total of 267 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 11.96 million shares worth more than $68.42 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Capital World Investors held 13.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.76 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.65 million and represent 7.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and New Economy Fund (The). As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.66% shares in the company for having 6.73 million shares of worth $38.5 million while later fund manager owns 4.48 million shares of worth $25.62 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 5.10% of company’s outstanding stock.