Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.97M, closed the last trade at $0.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -23.06% during that session. The RENT stock price is -809.43% off its 52-week high price of $4.82 and 20.75% above the 52-week low of $0.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 955.10K shares.

Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT) trade information

Sporting -23.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RENT stock price touched $0.53 or saw a rise of 33.42%. Year-to-date, Rent the Runway Inc shares have moved 0.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT) have changed -32.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.31.

Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rent the Runway Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -70.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.67%, compared to -6.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.50% and 39.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.00%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $74.22 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $76.15 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2024. Year-ago sales stood $75.4 million and $73.19 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.60% for the current quarter and 4.00% for the next.

RENT Dividends

Rent the Runway Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 10 and April 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rent the Runway Inc having a total of N/A institutions that hold shares in the company.