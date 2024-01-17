Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) has a beta value of 2.24 and has seen 1.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $267.61M, closed the last trade at $3.87 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 7.50% during that session. The REKR stock price is -7.24% off its 52-week high price of $4.15 and 74.16% above the 52-week low of $1.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 835.75K shares.

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) trade information

Sporting 7.50% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the REKR stock price touched $3.87 or saw a rise of 1.28%. Year-to-date, Rekor Systems Inc shares have moved 16.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) have changed 36.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.97.

Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rekor Systems Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 29.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 59.52%, compared to 19.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 7.70% and 56.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 77.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.56 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $4.55 million and $6.14 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 154.10% for the current quarter and 134.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.40% over the past 5 years.

REKR Dividends

Rekor Systems Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 27 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.25% with a share float percentage of 53.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rekor Systems Inc having a total of 98 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Arctis Global LLC with over 8.01 million shares worth more than $14.25 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Arctis Global LLC held 11.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P., with the holding of over 3.16 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.63 million and represent 4.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.12% shares in the company for having 1.47 million shares of worth $2.62 million while later fund manager owns 0.59 million shares of worth $1.04 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.85% of company’s outstanding stock.