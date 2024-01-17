Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR) Shares Lost -$0.14 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 4.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $59.30B, closed the recent trade at $15.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -0.90% during that session. The PBR stock price is -5.33% off its 52-week high price of $16.79 and 42.47% above the 52-week low of $9.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.40 million shares.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Sporting -0.90% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PBR stock price touched $15.94 or saw a rise of 3.63%. Year-to-date, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR shares have moved -0.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR) have changed 4.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.79.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 21.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -27.22%, compared to -28.20% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -32.15% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -7.60%.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.37 at a share yield of 14.85%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.08% with a share float percentage of 22.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR having a total of 607 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GQG Partners LLC with over 211.01 million shares worth more than $2.92 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, GQG Partners LLC held 5.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 57.35 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $793.22 million and represent 1.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.31% shares in the company for having 48.71 million shares of worth $715.05 million while later fund manager owns 44.26 million shares of worth $612.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.