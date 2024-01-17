ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 0.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $470.08M, closed the recent trade at $8.62 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 3.33% during that session. The ORIC stock price is -13.57% off its 52-week high price of $9.79 and 52.55% above the 52-week low of $4.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 394.56K shares.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) trade information

Sporting 3.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ORIC stock price touched $8.62 or saw a rise of 1.71%. Year-to-date, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -6.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC) have changed -6.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 22.55.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 6.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.89%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 5.80% and -1.90% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.99% over the past 5 years.

ORIC Dividends

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.41% with a share float percentage of 100.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 126 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nextech Invest Ag with over 4.29 million shares worth more than $33.26 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Nextech Invest Ag held 7.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 3.73 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.96 million and represent 6.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ACAP Strategic Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.69% shares in the company for having 1.46 million shares of worth $11.36 million while later fund manager owns 1.15 million shares of worth $8.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.12% of company’s outstanding stock.