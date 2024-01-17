Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) has a beta value of 2.61 and has seen 2.86 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.23B, closed the recent trade at $16.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -1.54% during that session. The NCLH stock price is -33.9% off its 52-week high price of $22.75 and 28.49% above the 52-week low of $12.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.69 million shares.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) trade information

Sporting -1.54% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NCLH stock price touched $16.99 or saw a rise of 3.74%. Year-to-date, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shares have moved -15.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) have changed -16.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 40.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 116.38%, compared to 25.10% for the industry.

NCLH Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.21% with a share float percentage of 73.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd having a total of 697 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 48.67 million shares worth more than $1.06 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 11.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the holding of over 35.78 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $778.87 million and represent 8.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.20% shares in the company for having 17.85 million shares of worth $388.57 million while later fund manager owns 13.17 million shares of worth $286.81 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.10% of company’s outstanding stock.