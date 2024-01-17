Niu Technologies ADR (NIU) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -4.55% Fall

Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ:NIU) has a beta value of 0.63 and has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $130.15M, closed the last trade at $1.89 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -4.55% during that session. The NIU stock price is -216.93% off its 52-week high price of $5.99 and -2.65% below the 52-week low of $1.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 388.55K shares.

Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ:NIU) trade information

Sporting -4.55% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NIU stock price touched $1.89 or saw a rise of 10.43%. Year-to-date, Niu Technologies ADR shares have moved -13.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ:NIU) have changed -9.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Niu Technologies ADR (NIU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Niu Technologies ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -52.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 188.89%, compared to 20.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $885.51 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.54% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -393.03% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.98%.

NIU Dividends

Niu Technologies ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between March 18 and March 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ:NIU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.77% with a share float percentage of 15.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Niu Technologies ADR having a total of 88 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 1.75 million shares worth more than $6.95 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 2.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Yiheng Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 1.16 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.63 million and represent 1.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.27% shares in the company for having 0.98 million shares of worth $3.04 million while later fund manager owns 0.62 million shares of worth $2.74 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.81% of company’s outstanding stock.