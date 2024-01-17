NIO Inc ADR (NIO) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2024

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) has a beta value of 2.00 and has seen 120.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.29B, closed the last trade at $6.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.62 on the day or -8.65% during that session. The NIO stock price is -147.02% off its 52-week high price of $16.18 and -6.87% below the 52-week low of $7.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 56.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 53.02 million shares.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Sporting -8.65% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NIO stock price touched $6.55 or saw a rise of 16.45%. Year-to-date, NIO Inc ADR shares have moved -27.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) have changed -11.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 166.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.2.

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NIO Inc ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -29.46%, compared to 0.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.07% over the past 5 years.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.66% with a share float percentage of 32.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NIO Inc ADR having a total of 693 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 119.46 million shares worth more than $1.16 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Baillie Gifford and Company held 7.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 66.79 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $647.24 million and represent 4.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.46% shares in the company for having 38.61 million shares of worth $290.73 million while later fund manager owns 16.55 million shares of worth $253.2 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.05% of company’s outstanding stock.