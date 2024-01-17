NextNav Inc Shares Are Down 30.20% Since The Beginning Of The Year

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $427.42M, closed the last trade at $3.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -2.51% during that session. The NN stock price is -56.44% off its 52-week high price of $6.07 and 59.02% above the 52-week low of $1.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 592.62K shares.

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) trade information

Sporting -2.51% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NN stock price touched $3.88 or saw a rise of 26.52%. Year-to-date, NextNav Inc shares have moved -12.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) have changed -5.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.87.

NextNav Inc (NN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NextNav Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 31.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -60.00%, compared to 9.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.19 million for the current quarter.

NN Dividends

NextNav Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.01% with a share float percentage of 65.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NextNav Inc having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fortress Investment Group LLC with over 14.18 million shares worth more than $55.01 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Fortress Investment Group LLC held 12.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 8.19 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.77 million and represent 7.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and General American Investors Co. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.15% shares in the company for having 1.27 million shares of worth $4.92 million while later fund manager owns 1.25 million shares of worth $4.86 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.14% of company’s outstanding stock.