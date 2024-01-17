Myomo Inc (MYO) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Myomo Inc (AMEX:MYO) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 0.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $109.00M, closed the recent trade at $4.11 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 8.16% during that session. The MYO stock price is -35.77% off its 52-week high price of $5.58 and 91.0% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 637.42K shares.

Myomo Inc (AMEX:MYO) trade information

Sporting 8.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MYO stock price touched $4.11 or saw a rise of 13.11%. Year-to-date, Myomo Inc shares have moved -17.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Myomo Inc (AMEX:MYO) have changed -12.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.29.

Myomo Inc (MYO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Myomo Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 389.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 84.21%, compared to 16.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 55.58% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 83.06% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.47%.

MYO Dividends

Myomo Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 11 and March 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Myomo Inc (AMEX:MYO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.93% with a share float percentage of 55.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Myomo Inc having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 2.0 million shares worth more than $1.04 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, AIGH Capital Management LLC held 9.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Worth Venture Partners, Llc, with the holding of over 1.12 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.58 million and represent 5.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 28393.0 shares of worth $15687.0 while later fund manager owns 8164.0 shares of worth $4510.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.