Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has a beta value of 0.90 and has seen 27.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2900.59B, closed the last trade at $390.27 per share which meant it gained $1.8 on the day or 0.46% during that session. The MSFT stock price is -0.11% off its 52-week high price of $390.68 and 40.89% above the 52-week low of $230.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 26.22 million shares.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) trade information

Sporting 0.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MSFT stock price touched $390.27 or saw a rise of 0.95%. Year-to-date, Microsoft Corporation shares have moved 3.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) have changed 4.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 51.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.94.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Microsoft Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.56%, compared to 14.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.37% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 14.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.42%.

MSFT Dividends

Microsoft Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between January 22 and January 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.93 at a share yield of 0.75%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Microsoft Corporation having a total of N/A institutions that hold shares in the company.