Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (LYT) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2024

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT) has a beta value of 2.24 and has seen 5.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.76M, closed the recent trade at $0.10 per share which meant it -1.71% during that session. The LYT stock price is -2170.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.27 and 10.0% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 339.36K shares.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT) trade information

Sporting -1.71% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LYT stock price touched $0.10 or saw a rise of 30.56%. Year-to-date, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd shares have moved -12.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT) have changed -24.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 45170.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.15.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (LYT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -77.29% over the past 6 months.

LYT Dividends

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 78.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.68% with a share float percentage of 3.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 38674.0 shares worth more than $18165.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 40712.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19122.0 and represent 0.10% of shares outstanding.