Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) Estimation And Forecast

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 0.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.70B, closed the recent trade at $28.56 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 1.24% during that session. The KYMR stock price is -39.53% off its 52-week high price of $39.85 and 66.39% above the 52-week low of $9.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 974.99K shares.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR) trade information

Sporting 1.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the KYMR stock price touched $28.56 or saw a rise of 2.89%. Year-to-date, Kymera Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 12.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR) have changed 12.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.53.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kymera Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 26.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.71%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 36.70% and 2.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 55.40%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $43.63 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.65 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $16.14 million and $9.47 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 170.30% for the current quarter and 75.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -56.21% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 11.53% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.90%.

KYMR Dividends

Kymera Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.