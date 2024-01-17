Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) Shares Have Declined -6.94% Year To Date

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 12.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.91B, closed the last trade at $5.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -4.41% during that session. The KGC stock price is -12.61% off its 52-week high price of $6.34 and 39.61% above the 52-week low of $3.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.61 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) trade information

Sporting -4.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the KGC stock price touched $5.63 or saw a rise of 5.54%. Year-to-date, Kinross Gold Corp. shares have moved -6.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) have changed -6.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.79.

Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kinross Gold Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 86.36%, compared to 6.40% for the industry.

KGC Dividends

Kinross Gold Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.12 at a share yield of 2.13%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.40% with a share float percentage of 64.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kinross Gold Corp. having a total of 600 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 150.7 million shares worth more than $718.84 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 12.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 43.94 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $209.6 million and represent 3.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.32% shares in the company for having 65.31 million shares of worth $297.8 million while later fund manager owns 50.88 million shares of worth $232.03 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.14% of company’s outstanding stock.