Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) Estimation And Forecast

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) has a beta value of 2.73 and has seen 1.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $300.85M, closed the last trade at $2.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -6.27% during that session. The JMIA stock price is -70.23% off its 52-week high price of $5.09 and 25.75% above the 52-week low of $2.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.48 million shares.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Sporting -6.27% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the JMIA stock price touched $2.99 or saw a rise of 14.81%. Year-to-date, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR shares have moved -15.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) have changed -13.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.78.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -32.05% over the past 6 months, compared to 24.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.49% over the past 5 years.

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jumia Technologies Ag ADR having a total of N/A institutions that hold shares in the company.