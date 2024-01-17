Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) Shares Have Loss -8.56% Over The Past Month

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) has a beta value of 1.81 and has seen 68.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.71B, closed the last trade at $5.13 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 4.91% during that session. The JBLU stock price is -84.21% off its 52-week high price of $9.45 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $3.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.01 million shares.

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

Sporting 4.91% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the JBLU stock price touched $5.13 or saw a rise of 7.4%. Year-to-date, Jetblue Airways Corp shares have moved -7.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) have changed -8.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.52.

Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Jetblue Airways Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.00%, compared to -6.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -231.80% and -29.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.40%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.28 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.2 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2.42 billion and $2.33 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -5.60% for the current quarter and -5.50% for the next.

JBLU Dividends

Jetblue Airways Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on January 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.51% with a share float percentage of 74.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jetblue Airways Corp having a total of 421 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 38.34 million shares worth more than $339.69 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 11.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 33.61 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $297.75 million and represent 10.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.75% shares in the company for having 22.5 million shares of worth $103.5 million while later fund manager owns 10.17 million shares of worth $90.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.05% of company’s outstanding stock.