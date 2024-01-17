James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) has a beta value of 0.18 and has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $318.06M, closed the last trade at $8.45 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.84% during that session. The JRVR stock price is -194.91% off its 52-week high price of $24.92 and 4.38% above the 52-week low of $8.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 975.26K shares.

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) trade information

Sporting 0.84% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the JRVR stock price touched $8.45 or saw a rise of 6.11%. Year-to-date, James River Group Holdings Ltd shares have moved -8.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) have changed -7.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.95.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that James River Group Holdings Ltd shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -53.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.11%, compared to 13.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -13.20% and -21.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $146.18 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $203.92 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $225.71 million and $218.2 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -35.20% for the current quarter and -6.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.33% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 169.29% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.90%.

JRVR Dividends

James River Group Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 2.37%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.