Investors In Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Will Start Making Money Again

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 7.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $515.55M, closed the last trade at $4.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -5.24% during that session. The NVAX stock price is -215.67% off its 52-week high price of $13.70 and -4.38% below the 52-week low of $4.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.63 million shares.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) trade information

Sporting -5.24% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NVAX stock price touched $4.34 or saw a rise of 14.9%. Year-to-date, Novavax, Inc. shares have moved -9.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) have changed -19.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 49.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.78.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Novavax, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 54.04%, compared to 15.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 83.30% and 90.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -48.80%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $321.65 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $300 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $357.4 million and $80.95 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -10.00% for the current quarter and 270.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.76% over the past 5 years.

NVAX Dividends

Novavax, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.48% with a share float percentage of 56.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Novavax, Inc. having a total of 302 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 11.55 million shares worth more than $50.13 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 10.17 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44.16 million and represent 8.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.99% shares in the company for having 8.3 million shares of worth $36.01 million while later fund manager owns 2.75 million shares of worth $11.92 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.31% of company’s outstanding stock.