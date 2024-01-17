Investors In Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) Will Start Making Money Again

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $389.56M, closed the last trade at $6.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -2.07% during that session. The CDMO stock price is -241.72% off its 52-week high price of $21.05 and 33.93% above the 52-week low of $4.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.42 million shares.

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) trade information

Sporting -2.07% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CDMO stock price touched $6.16 or saw a rise of 11.49%. Year-to-date, Avid Bioservices Inc shares have moved -5.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) have changed 15.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.29.

Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Avid Bioservices Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -53.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -87.50%, compared to 15.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $34.19 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $41.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2024.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -2700.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

CDMO Dividends

Avid Bioservices Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 11 and March 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avid Bioservices Inc having a total of N/A institutions that hold shares in the company.