Investor Trust Slackened After Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) Shares Dropped By -$0.13

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) has a beta value of 2.39 and has seen 3.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.01B, closed the last trade at $4.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -2.75% during that session. The ULCC stock price is -207.19% off its 52-week high price of $14.10 and 30.5% above the 52-week low of $3.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.60 million shares.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

Sporting -2.75% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ULCC stock price touched $4.59 or saw a rise of 14.68%. Year-to-date, Frontier Group Holdings Inc shares have moved -15.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) have changed -8.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.76.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Frontier Group Holdings Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -52.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -50.00%, compared to -6.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -227.80% and -300.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.00%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $892.07 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $846.32 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $906 million and -$ respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.50% for the current quarter and — for the next.

ULCC Dividends

Frontier Group Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 18 and March 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.07% with a share float percentage of 102.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Frontier Group Holdings Inc having a total of 178 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Indigo Partners LLC with over 178.83 million shares worth more than $820.85 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Indigo Partners LLC held 80.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ancient Art, L.P., with the holding of over 7.96 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.54 million and represent 3.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.25% shares in the company for having 7.18 million shares of worth $32.95 million while later fund manager owns 1.15 million shares of worth $5.28 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.52% of company’s outstanding stock.