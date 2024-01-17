Investor Trust Slackened After Flame Acquisition Corp (NYSE: FLME) Shares Gained By $0.35

Flame Acquisition Corp (NYSE:FLME) has a beta value of 0.06 and has seen 0.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $157.49M, closed the recent trade at $11.85 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 3.04% during that session. The FLME stock price is -5.49% off its 52-week high price of $12.50 and 15.19% above the 52-week low of $10.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24310.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 67.42K shares.

Flame Acquisition Corp (NYSE:FLME) trade information

Sporting 3.04% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the FLME stock price touched $11.85 or saw a rise of 3.74%. Year-to-date, Flame Acquisition Corp shares have moved 4.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Flame Acquisition Corp (NYSE:FLME) have changed 8.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 25080.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Flame Acquisition Corp (FLME) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 16.46% over the past 6 months.

FLME Dividends

Flame Acquisition Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Flame Acquisition Corp (NYSE:FLME)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.04% with a share float percentage of 37.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Flame Acquisition Corp having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Meteora Capital, LLC with over 0.81 million shares worth more than $8.27 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Meteora Capital, LLC held 9.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fort Baker Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 0.8 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.22 million and represent 9.49% of shares outstanding.