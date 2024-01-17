Investor Confidence Shakens After Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Share Prices Gain $1.02

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has a beta value of 2.44 and has seen 114.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $699.08B, closed the last trade at $219.91 per share which meant it gained $1.02 on the day or 0.47% during that session. The TSLA stock price is -36.1% off its 52-week high price of $299.29 and 47.43% above the 52-week low of $115.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 102.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 117.94 million shares.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) trade information

Sporting 0.47% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TSLA stock price touched $219.91 or saw a rise of 7.97%. Year-to-date, Tesla Inc shares have moved -11.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) have changed -8.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 86.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.74.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tesla Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -22.11%, compared to 10.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -37.80% and -2.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.50%.

25 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $25.51 billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $26.42 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -24.29% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.80%.

TSLA Dividends

Tesla Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between January 23 and January 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.98% with a share float percentage of 51.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tesla Inc having a total of 3,701 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 225.94 million shares worth more than $49.69 billion. As of Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 7.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 186.65 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41.05 billion and represent 5.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.64% shares in the company for having 84.01 million shares of worth $18.47 billion while later fund manager owns 66.36 million shares of worth $14.59 billion as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.09% of company’s outstanding stock.