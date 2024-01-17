Investor Confidence Shakens After Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ: DH) Share Prices Loss -$0.71

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) has a beta value of 1.40 and has seen 0.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $986.64M, closed the recent trade at $8.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.71 on the day or -7.67% during that session. The DH stock price is -65.45% off its 52-week high price of $14.03 and 34.79% above the 52-week low of $5.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 770.07K shares.

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) trade information

Sporting -7.67% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DH stock price touched $8.48 or saw a rise of 12.03%. Year-to-date, Definitive Healthcare Corp shares have moved -14.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) have changed -6.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.57.

Definitive Healthcare Corp (DH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Definitive Healthcare Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 34.78%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.30% and 16.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.00%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $66.02 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $66.06 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $60.6 million and $59.2 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.90% for the current quarter and 11.60% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 33.99% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 47.20%.

DH Dividends

Definitive Healthcare Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.67% with a share float percentage of 107.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Definitive Healthcare Corp having a total of 194 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Advent International LP with over 62.49 million shares worth more than $520.88 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Advent International LP held 53.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 5.07 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.27 million and represent 4.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and Baron Discovery Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.62% shares in the company for having 3.05 million shares of worth $25.4 million while later fund manager owns 2.68 million shares of worth $22.38 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.31% of company’s outstanding stock.