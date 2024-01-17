Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ: NXT) Share Prices Dropped By -$0.93

Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT) has seen 4.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.62B, closed the last trade at $41.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.93 on the day or -2.21% during that session. The NXT stock price is -20.95% off its 52-week high price of $49.82 and 31.44% above the 52-week low of $28.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.97 million shares.

Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT) trade information

Sporting -2.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NXT stock price touched $41.19 or saw a rise of 5.81%. Year-to-date, Nextracker Inc shares have moved -12.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT) have changed -4.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.17.

Nextracker Inc (NXT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nextracker Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 812.50%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.40%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $619.22 million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $673.02 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 106.62% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 37.30%.

NXT Dividends

Nextracker Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.96% with a share float percentage of 50.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nextracker Inc having a total of 272 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TPG GP A, LLC with over 15.28 million shares worth more than $608.26 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, TPG GP A, LLC held 24.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.47 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $177.79 million and represent 7.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.42% shares in the company for having 1.5 million shares of worth $59.67 million while later fund manager owns 1.24 million shares of worth $49.4 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.00% of company’s outstanding stock.