Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE: SCHW) Share Prices Dropped By -$1.79

Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) has a beta value of 1.00 and has seen 11.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $110.81B, closed the recent trade at $62.52 per share which meant it lost -$1.79 on the day or -2.78% during that session. The SCHW stock price is -35.17% off its 52-week high price of $84.51 and 28.02% above the 52-week low of $45.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.14 million shares.

Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) trade information

Sporting -2.78% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SCHW stock price touched $62.52 or saw a rise of 5.74%. Year-to-date, Charles Schwab Corp. shares have moved -9.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) have changed -11.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.97.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Charles Schwab Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.51%, compared to 1.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.81% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 18.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.08%.

SCHW Dividends

Charles Schwab Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on January 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.07 at a share yield of 1.71%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.