Investor Confidence Dwindles After Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Shares Drop By About -0.09

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 44.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.60B, closed the last trade at $9.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -0.97% during that session. The NU stock price is -1.09% off its 52-week high price of $9.27 and 61.18% above the 52-week low of $3.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 27.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 26.19 million shares.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) trade information

Sporting -0.97% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NU stock price touched $9.17 or saw a rise of 3.37%. Year-to-date, Nu Holdings Ltd shares have moved 10.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) have changed 7.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 50.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.62.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nu Holdings Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 450.00%, compared to 9.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 300.00% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 65.60%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.31 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.37 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.45 billion and $1.53 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 59.40% for the current quarter and 54.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.91% over the past 5 years.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on February 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.86% with a share float percentage of 89.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nu Holdings Ltd having a total of 588 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. with over 252.32 million shares worth more than $2.31 billion. As of Sep 29, 2023, Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. held 7.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Galileo (ptc) Ltd, with the holding of over 239.21 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.19 billion and represent 6.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.77% shares in the company for having 63.8 million shares of worth $585.06 million while later fund manager owns 51.73 million shares of worth $474.34 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.44% of company’s outstanding stock.