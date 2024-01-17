Investor Confidence Dwindles After Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) Shares Drop By About -0.02

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 5.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.56B, closed the recent trade at $3.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.66% during that session. The BTE stock price is -53.8% off its 52-week high price of $4.66 and 4.62% above the 52-week low of $2.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.71 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) trade information

Sporting -0.66% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BTE stock price touched $3.03 or saw a rise of 6.48%. Year-to-date, Baytex Energy Corp shares have moved -8.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) have changed -9.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.94.

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Baytex Energy Corp shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -47.71%, compared to -30.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -70.20% and 157.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 46.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $834.63 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $756.19 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $386.07 million and $420.67 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 116.20% for the current quarter and 79.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 32.72% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -50.83% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.20%.

BTE Dividends

Baytex Energy Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.03 at a share yield of 1.12%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.72% with a share float percentage of 30.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baytex Energy Corp having a total of 261 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ninepoint Partners LP with over 40.0 million shares worth more than $130.4 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Ninepoint Partners LP held 4.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 24.25 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $79.05 million and represent 2.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.08% shares in the company for having 9.15 million shares of worth $36.96 million while later fund manager owns 5.41 million shares of worth $17.62 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.64% of company’s outstanding stock.