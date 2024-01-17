Inuvo Inc (AMEX:INUV) Expected To N/A N/A% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

Inuvo Inc (AMEX:INUV) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.79M, closed the last trade at $0.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -15.57% during that session. The INUV stock price is -54.05% off its 52-week high price of $0.57 and 67.57% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 925.31K shares.

Inuvo Inc (AMEX:INUV) trade information

Sporting -15.57% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the INUV stock price touched $0.37 or saw a rise of 24.44%. Year-to-date, Inuvo Inc shares have moved -13.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inuvo Inc (AMEX:INUV) have changed 9.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.69.

Inuvo Inc (INUV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 63.75% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.73 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $17.27 million and $15.29 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 37.40% for the current quarter and 12.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.11% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 40.91% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

INUV Dividends

Inuvo Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Inuvo Inc (AMEX:INUV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.31% with a share float percentage of 23.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inuvo Inc having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perkins Capital Management, Inc. with over 6.33 million shares worth more than $1.41 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Perkins Capital Management, Inc. held 4.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Herald Investment Management Ltd, with the holding of over 6.09 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.35 million and represent 4.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.80% shares in the company for having 3.86 million shares of worth $0.86 million while later fund manager owns 1.41 million shares of worth $0.31 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.02% of company’s outstanding stock.