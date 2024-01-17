ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 12.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $82.95B, closed the last trade at $23.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.42 on the day or -1.74% during that session. The IBN stock price is -5.88% off its 52-week high price of $25.04 and 18.22% above the 52-week low of $19.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.34 million shares.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN) trade information

Sporting -1.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the IBN stock price touched $23.65 or saw a rise of 2.99%. Year-to-date, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR shares have moved -0.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN) have changed -4.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.8.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.64%, compared to 8.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 17.90% and 3.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 32.10%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.49% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 18.86% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.30%.

IBN Dividends

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.23 at a share yield of 0.96%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.38% with a share float percentage of 19.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR having a total of 673 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are WCM Investment Management, LLC with over 70.43 million shares worth more than $1.63 billion. As of Sep 29, 2023, WCM Investment Management, LLC held 2.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is GQG Partners LLC, with the holding of over 63.99 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.48 billion and represent 1.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.83% shares in the company for having 28.9 million shares of worth $709.96 million while later fund manager owns 19.9 million shares of worth $459.34 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.57% of company’s outstanding stock.