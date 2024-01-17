Iamgold Corp. (IAG) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 2.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.19B, closed the recent trade at $2.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.00% during that session. The IAG stock price is -35.22% off its 52-week high price of $3.34 and 19.43% above the 52-week low of $1.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.86 million shares.

Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) trade information

Sporting -1.00% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the IAG stock price touched $2.47 or saw a rise of 8.52%. Year-to-date, Iamgold Corp. shares have moved -2.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) have changed 1.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.

Iamgold Corp. (IAG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Iamgold Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 142.86%, compared to 6.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50.00% and 50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $250.19 million for the current quarter.

IAG Dividends

Iamgold Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.92% with a share float percentage of 63.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Iamgold Corp. having a total of 240 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 44.97 million shares worth more than $118.27 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc., with the holding of over 31.38 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $82.52 million and represent 6.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.32% shares in the company for having 25.59 million shares of worth $55.03 million while later fund manager owns 17.04 million shares of worth $36.65 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.54% of company’s outstanding stock.