i-80 Gold Corp Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) has a beta value of 1.40 and has seen 1.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $432.83M, closed the last trade at $1.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -5.84% during that session. The IAUX stock price is -99.31% off its 52-week high price of $2.89 and 13.79% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.91 million shares.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) trade information

Sporting -5.84% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the IAUX stock price touched $1.45 or saw a rise of 9.38%. Year-to-date, i-80 Gold Corp shares have moved -17.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) have changed -7.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.5.

i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that i-80 Gold Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 50.00%, compared to 6.40% for the industry.

IAUX Dividends

i-80 Gold Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between March 12 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.76% with a share float percentage of 61.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with i-80 Gold Corp having a total of 169 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sprott Inc. with over 22.7 million shares worth more than $51.08 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sprott Inc. held 7.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orion Resource Partners (USA) LP, with the holding of over 20.3 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45.67 million and represent 6.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.46% shares in the company for having 15.92 million shares of worth $35.81 million while later fund manager owns 12.46 million shares of worth $24.67 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.27% of company’s outstanding stock.