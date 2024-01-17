How Is The Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: KIND) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 3.17 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $562.29M, closed the recent trade at $1.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -6.41% during that session. The KIND stock price is -133.56% off its 52-week high price of $3.41 and 9.59% above the 52-week low of $1.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.81 million shares.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND) trade information

Sporting -6.41% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the KIND stock price touched $1.46 or saw a rise of 14.65%. Year-to-date, Nextdoor Holdings Inc shares have moved -22.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND) have changed -21.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.41.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nextdoor Holdings Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -53.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -11.11%, compared to 19.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -11.10% and 11.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.60%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $51.2 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $47.44 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $53.27 million and $49.77 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -3.90% for the current quarter and -4.70% for the next.

KIND Dividends

Nextdoor Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.