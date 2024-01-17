How Is The Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 9.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.10B, closed the last trade at $18.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.37 on the day or -1.93% during that session. The CHWY stock price is -181.73% off its 52-week high price of $52.88 and 11.93% above the 52-week low of $16.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.63 million shares.

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Sporting -1.93% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CHWY stock price touched $18.77 or saw a rise of 14.29%. Year-to-date, Chewy Inc shares have moved -20.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) have changed -8.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.26.

Chewy Inc (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Chewy Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.32%, compared to 4.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -500.00% and 20.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.90%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.77 billion for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.88 billion for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2024.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -100.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.65%.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 20 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.