How Is PLBY Group Inc.(NASDAQ: PLBY) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY) has a beta value of 2.49 and has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $79.98M, closed the recent trade at $1.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -8.47% during that session. The PLBY stock price is -251.85% off its 52-week high price of $3.80 and 60.19% above the 52-week low of $0.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 726.76K shares.

PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY) trade information

Sporting -8.47% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PLBY stock price touched $1.08 or saw a rise of 30.32%. Year-to-date, PLBY Group Inc shares have moved 8.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY) have changed 30.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.72.

PLBY Group Inc (PLBY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PLBY Group Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1,146.15%, compared to -18.70% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 52.22% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

PLBY Dividends

PLBY Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.73% with a share float percentage of 33.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PLBY Group Inc having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Rizvi Traverse Management, Llc with over 14.31 million shares worth more than $24.04 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Rizvi Traverse Management, Llc held 19.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fortress Investment Group LLC, with the holding of over 2.58 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.34 million and represent 3.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.31% shares in the company for having 0.97 million shares of worth $1.63 million while later fund manager owns 0.62 million shares of worth $1.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.85% of company’s outstanding stock.