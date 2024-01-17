How Is Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) has a beta value of 1.00 and has seen 5.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $345.48M, closed the last trade at $4.41 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 5.00% during that session. The ANNX stock price is -73.47% off its 52-week high price of $7.65 and 64.4% above the 52-week low of $1.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 729.85K shares.

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) trade information

Sporting 5.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ANNX stock price touched $4.41 or saw a rise of 10.91%. Year-to-date, Annexon Inc shares have moved -2.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) have changed 67.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.82.

Annexon Inc (ANNX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Annexon Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 19.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.54%, compared to 15.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -39.49% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 26.74% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.60%.

ANNX Dividends

Annexon Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 04 and March 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Annexon Inc having a total of N/A institutions that hold shares in the company.