HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:HDB) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 5.9 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $144.41B, closed the recent trade at $57.06 per share which meant it lost -$4.12 on the day or -6.74% during that session. The HDB stock price is -25.76% off its 52-week high price of $71.76 and 1.95% above the 52-week low of $55.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.17 million shares.

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:HDB) trade information

Sporting -6.74% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the HDB stock price touched $57.06 or saw a rise of 13.53%. Year-to-date, HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR shares have moved -14.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:HDB) have changed -14.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.28.

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -11.04%, compared to 8.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -33.30% and -9.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.80%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.07% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 4.47% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.90%.

HDB Dividends

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.70 at a share yield of 1.22%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:HDB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.54% with a share float percentage of 13.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR having a total of 829 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 29.63 million shares worth more than $2.07 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 1.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 14.16 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $987.17 million and represent 0.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.16% shares in the company for having 4.01 million shares of worth $279.71 million while later fund manager owns 2.99 million shares of worth $204.46 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.