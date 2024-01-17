Haleon plc ADR (HLN) Shares Have Inclined 2.00% Year To Date

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) has a beta value of 0.28 and has seen 2.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.76B, closed the recent trade at $8.40 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -1.12% during that session. The HLN stock price is -7.74% off its 52-week high price of $9.05 and 10.83% above the 52-week low of $7.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.51 million shares.

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) trade information

Sporting -1.12% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the HLN stock price touched $8.40 or saw a rise of 3.56%. Year-to-date, Haleon plc ADR shares have moved 2.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) have changed 2.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.69.

Haleon plc ADR (HLN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Haleon plc ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 60.71%, compared to 16.00% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.55 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.75 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

HLN Dividends

Haleon plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.14 at a share yield of 1.67%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.43% with a share float percentage of 9.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Haleon plc ADR having a total of 634 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 110.63 million shares worth more than $927.05 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Dodge & Cox Inc held 2.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 44.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $369.89 million and represent 0.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.66% shares in the company for having 76.68 million shares of worth $642.6 million while later fund manager owns 9.07 million shares of worth $76.0 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.20% of company’s outstanding stock.