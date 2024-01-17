Grom Social Enterprises Inc (GROM) Has A Promising Outlook For 2024

Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.23M, closed the last trade at $1.13 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 3.67% during that session. The GROM stock price is -6572.57% off its 52-week high price of $75.40 and 29.2% above the 52-week low of $0.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 62430.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 209.19K shares.

Sporting 3.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GROM stock price touched $1.13 or saw a rise of 15.04%. Year-to-date, Grom Social Enterprises Inc shares have moved 0.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM) have changed 30.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.49.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc (GROM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -83.55% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.66 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 58.32% over the past 5 years.

GROM Dividends

Grom Social Enterprises Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 15 and February 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.99% with a share float percentage of 12.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grom Social Enterprises Inc having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Weaver Consulting Group with over 10751.0 shares worth more than $14728.0. As of Sep 29, 2023, Weaver Consulting Group held 0.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Monograph Wealth Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 2219.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13890.0 and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.