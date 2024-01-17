Grab Holdings Limited. (NASDAQ:GRAB) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 20.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.93B, closed the last trade at $3.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -3.74% during that session. The GRAB stock price is -30.42% off its 52-week high price of $4.03 and 14.24% above the 52-week low of $2.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 19.19 million shares.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Sporting -3.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GRAB stock price touched $3.09 or saw a rise of 8.58%. Year-to-date, Grab Holdings Limited shares have moved -8.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) have changed -1.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 76.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.7.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Grab Holdings Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 75.00%, compared to 9.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 80.00% and 83.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 63.50%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $623.11 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $634 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $502 million and $525 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 24.10% for the current quarter and 20.80% for the next.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grab Holdings Limited having a total of N/A institutions that hold shares in the company.