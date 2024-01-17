Ford Motor Co. (F) N/A 0.00%, Marking N/A By Bears

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 45.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $45.87B, closed the last trade at $11.46 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The F stock price is -34.55% off its 52-week high price of $15.42 and 15.97% above the 52-week low of $9.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 49.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 54.32 million shares.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the F stock price touched $11.46 or saw a rise of 3.7%. Year-to-date, Ford Motor Co. shares have moved -5.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) have changed 1.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 138.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.59.

Ford Motor Co. (F) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ford Motor Co. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.06%, compared to 10.80% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -0.58% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -9.46%.

F Dividends

Ford Motor Co. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.63 at a share yield of 5.45%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.07% with a share float percentage of 56.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ford Motor Co. having a total of 2,022 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 339.1 million shares worth more than $5.13 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 279.18 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.22 billion and represent 7.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 122.56 million shares of worth $1.85 billion while later fund manager owns 93.57 million shares of worth $1.42 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.