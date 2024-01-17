First Foundation Inc (NYSE: FFWM) Must N/A N/A% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

First Foundation Inc (NYSE:FFWM) has a beta value of 1.30 and has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $561.58M, closed the last trade at $9.95 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 4.30% during that session. The FFWM stock price is -67.84% off its 52-week high price of $16.70 and 62.91% above the 52-week low of $3.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 693.74K shares.

First Foundation Inc (NYSE:FFWM) trade information

Sporting 4.30% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the FFWM stock price touched $9.95 or saw a rise of 2.64%. Year-to-date, First Foundation Inc shares have moved 2.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Foundation Inc (NYSE:FFWM) have changed 22.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.59.

First Foundation Inc (FFWM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that First Foundation Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 122.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -86.14%, compared to -3.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.17% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -86.24% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.00%.

FFWM Dividends

First Foundation Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on January 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.11 at a share yield of 1.08%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

First Foundation Inc (NYSE:FFWM)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Foundation Inc having a total of N/A institutions that hold shares in the company.