Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU) has a beta value of 1.60 and has seen 6.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.24B, closed the last trade at $7.72 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.78% during that session. The UUUU stock price is -16.84% off its 52-week high price of $9.02 and 37.18% above the 52-week low of $4.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.50 million shares.

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU) trade information

Sporting 0.78% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the UUUU stock price touched $7.72 or saw a rise of 3.98%. Year-to-date, Energy Fuels Inc shares have moved 7.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU) have changed 4.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.62.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Energy Fuels Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 23.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 292.11%, compared to -9.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 45.50% and -106.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 247.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.45 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $7 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $178k and $19.61 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3,523.60% for the current quarter and -64.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.50% over the past 5 years.

UUUU Dividends

Energy Fuels Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 06 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.54% with a share float percentage of 54.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Energy Fuels Inc having a total of 254 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alps Advisors Inc. with over 8.76 million shares worth more than $67.65 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Alps Advisors Inc. held 5.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 8.73 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $67.4 million and represent 5.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.31% shares in the company for having 8.56 million shares of worth $66.09 million while later fund manager owns 7.09 million shares of worth $54.72 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.39% of company’s outstanding stock.