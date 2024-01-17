DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2024

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has a beta value of 1.87 and has seen 6.22 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.23B, closed the recent trade at $34.81 per share which meant it gained $1.15 on the day or 3.40% during that session. The DKNG stock price is -13.04% off its 52-week high price of $39.35 and 61.48% above the 52-week low of $13.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.85 million shares.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

Sporting 3.40% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the DKNG stock price touched $34.81 or saw a rise of 0.4%. Year-to-date, DraftKings Inc. shares have moved -1.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) have changed -3.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.72.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DraftKings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 11.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 53.16%, compared to 21.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 120.80% and 63.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 65.00%.

25 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.26 billion for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.03 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $855.13 million and $769.65 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 47.40% for the current quarter and 33.80% for the next.

DKNG Dividends

DraftKings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.