Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) has a beta value of 6.44 and has seen 6.25 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $968.95M, closed the recent trade at $26.04 per share which meant it gained $3.69 on the day or 16.51% during that session. The DWAC stock price is 0.73% off its 52-week high price of $25.85 and 52.61% above the 52-week low of $12.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 316.79K shares.

Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) trade information

Sporting 16.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the DWAC stock price touched $26.04 or saw a rise of 5.58%. Year-to-date, Digital World Acquisition Corp shares have moved 48.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 51.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) have changed 45.47%.

Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 97.57% over the past 6 months.

DWAC Dividends

Digital World Acquisition Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.10% with a share float percentage of 4.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Digital World Acquisition Corp having a total of 137 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 0.47 million shares worth more than $5.85 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 1.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P., with the holding of over 57832.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.73 million and represent 0.19% of shares outstanding.