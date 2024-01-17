CVS Health Corp (CVS) Falls -0.19%, Causing Bears To Lose

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) has a beta value of 0.49 and has seen 2.2 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $99.44B, closed the recent trade at $77.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -0.19% during that session. The CVS stock price is -17.28% off its 52-week high price of $90.62 and 16.64% above the 52-week low of $64.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.02 million shares.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) trade information

Sporting -0.19% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CVS stock price touched $77.27 or saw a rise of 3.8%. Year-to-date, CVS Health Corp shares have moved -2.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) have changed 3.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.84.

CVS Health Corp (CVS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CVS Health Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 6.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.04%, compared to -24.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -1.12% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.35%.

CVS Dividends

CVS Health Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.35 at a share yield of 3.05%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.80% with a share float percentage of 79.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CVS Health Corp having a total of 2,678 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 116.68 million shares worth more than $8.07 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 93.73 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.48 billion and represent 7.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.11% shares in the company for having 39.97 million shares of worth $2.76 billion while later fund manager owns 30.52 million shares of worth $2.11 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.