Could Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $98.44M, closed the last trade at $0.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -3.41% during that session. The NKTR stock price is -513.46% off its 52-week high price of $3.19 and 21.15% above the 52-week low of $0.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.52 million shares.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) trade information

Sporting -3.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NKTR stock price touched $0.52 or saw a rise of 11.41%. Year-to-date, Nektar Therapeutics shares have moved -8.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have changed 3.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.1.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nektar Therapeutics shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.92%, compared to 11.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.98% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 27.23% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -7.30%.

NKTR Dividends

Nektar Therapeutics is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nektar Therapeutics having a total of N/A institutions that hold shares in the company.