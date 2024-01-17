Comcast Corp (CMCSA) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 17.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $173.44B, closed the last trade at $43.09 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 0.23% during that session. The CMCSA stock price is -10.14% off its 52-week high price of $47.46 and 19.63% above the 52-week low of $34.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.56 million shares.

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) trade information

Sporting 0.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CMCSA stock price touched $43.09 or saw a rise of 1.35%. Year-to-date, Comcast Corp shares have moved -1.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have changed -1.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 42.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.15.

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Comcast Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.24%, compared to -5.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 6.69% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.44%.

CMCSA Dividends

Comcast Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on January 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.16 at a share yield of 2.70%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Comcast Corp having a total of N/A institutions that hold shares in the company.